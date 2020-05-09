2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia: Is New Always Better?

When the Alfa Romeo Giulia first arrive, the public was impressed with how gorgeous the vehicle looked but the one part where Alfa Romeo fails to impress was the infotainment system which was described as low res and poor quality.

Of course, that alone did not do much to affect the sales fo the Giulia since, at the end of the day, people were still looking for a vehicle with great driving experience but Alfa Romeo is aware of the issue and is looking to address them with the 2020 model.

The 2020 model will come in with an updated infotainment system that will be fitted with an 8.8-inch touchscreen with some new and much-needed features like the acoustic glass, luxurious cabin, updated materials, and also the new USB Type-C outlet. The vehicle will also come with a wireless device charging option.

However, is the update enough? Overall, the bigger screen, better resolution, and more responsive system is an improvement but still far from perfect as those that did give it a test reported visible delays with the system.

While there will be some shortcomings, we don’t think this will really be the deciding factor for most buyers.