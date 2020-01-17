2020 Audi A5 & S5 Prices Are Out

We have already learned what the 2020 Audi A5 and S5 will be offering last year and now we get to learn about the prices of the 2020 models.

Audi has just announced the price tag for the 2020 Audi A5 and S5 models. Both models will be offered in two-door coupe, two-door cabriolet, and five-door fastback style and there will be three trim options available for each of those starting from Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige.

The Audi A5 will come powered by a 2.0 liter turbocharged 4 cylinder engine that will be offering about 248hp and 273lb ft of torque that will come mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. The S5, on the other hand, will be fitted with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine that will be offering 349hp and 369lb ft of torque that will be mated to an eight-speed transmission.

If you are looking to get one, the base Audi A5 Coupe model will be coming in with a $43,895 price tag while the Audi S5 will start off from $52,895.