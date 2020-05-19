2020 Audi A6 Allroad Given Top Safety Rating By IIHS

A lot of new models are finding it hard to get the Top Safety Pick + rating from IIHS with the institute now putting more emphasis on the headlight but the 2020 Audi A6 Allroad certainly had no issue nabbing that rating.

So far, IIHS has also named 23 models for the Top Safety Pick + rating in February. To get this, the vehicle will need to score a Good rating for all six of the IIHS crash test which includes the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side and roof strength, and head restraints and seats. The Headlights would also need to score a Good or Acceptable rating while the front crash prevention will need to be score Advanced or above.

The Audi A6 had no problem hitting all those important scores and got themselves the coveted Top Safety Pick + rating. The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad base model retail for $66,895.