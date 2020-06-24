2020 Bentley Bentayga Unveiling Date Announced

We have been trying to learn more about what the 2020 Bentley Bentayga will be offering and now we will be getting most of our questions answered on the 30th of June.

The announcement came after new leaked images of the vehicle made it’s way online last week giving fans an idea of how it will look like when it arrives. In the front, the 2020 model will still have its prominent grille with reconfigured headlight design along with an updated bumper design with the new straight-edged lower air intake.

No word on what the back will be offering but we have seen a few spy shots so far suggested that the brake lights will come with a new design this time around.

Minor changes can be found on the inside including the an updated center console design and fewer physical buttons.