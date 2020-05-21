2020 BMW 5 Series: Taking The Sheets Off Next Week

BMW will finally be showing off the updated 2020 BMW 5 Series model next week.

The 2020 model will be a mid-cycle update model. To get us all hyped out about the unveiling, BMW showed off the BMW 5 Series teaser image with its redesign front end matching what we have been seeing so far.

Besides the BMW 5 Series, BMW is also looking to show off their BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. BMW has been working to give their vehicles a more unique design feature with the BMW 3 Series sporting a much different looking front end.

For the BMW 5 Series, besides an updated front end, we should also be seeing it with redesign headlights, structured front bumper, and an updated air vents.

We will be learning more about the 2020 BMW 5 Series on the 27th of May.