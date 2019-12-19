2020 BMW iX3: More Details Dropped

BMW is revealing a little more details about their upcoming 2020 BMW iX3 model which is set to enter production next year.

Coming in as the EV version of the X3, the iX3 will come powered by a 74kilowatt hour lithium-ion battery pack that will be delivering about 286hp and 295lb ft of torque. It was also added that the BMW iX3 will be able to offer a range of 273miles in the WLTP testing cycle. We expect to see the numbers drop when EPA is done with it.

It was also suggested that the vehicle will come in as a rear-wheel-drive only model but we might see an all-wheel-drive and dual-motor option get added on in the future as well.

The iX3 is expected to go sale next year but no price has been announced yet.