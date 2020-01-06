2020 BMW X3: PHEV Model Will Use Price To Their Advantage

With so many rivals in the market, BMW will have to go the extra mile to gain some advantage over their rivals. With the BMW X3 xDrive30e model, the strategy seems to be keeping the price lower than its competitors.

CarsDirect got hold of the document that revealed that the 2020 BMW X3 PHEV base model will retail for $49,545 which will put it a few thousand below their rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e and Volvo XC60 T8 model which is being sold for $51,645 and $54,945.

The Plug-In Hybrid model will come powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 181hp and an electric motor that will deliver 107hp. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The vehicle will also have a full electric range of 20miles. As for the EPA numbers, that is still a mystery at this point.