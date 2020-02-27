2020 Cadillac Escalade: Don’t Wait For The 2021

There will be a new 2021 Cadillac Escalade coming later this year but Cadillac want people to focus on the 2020 model for now as the company is trying to sweeten the deal for the 2020 model to encourage more people to get it.

Cadillac is offering more than $10,000 in loyalty discount giving its customers up to 20% off. The deal will be for those that already own a 2014 to 2017 Cadillac Escalade, they will get a $7500 discount when lasing or $10,000 when buying if they choose to switch to the 2020 model by the 2nd of March.

It was later reported that the campaign is a targeted email campaign which means not everyone will get to enjoy it but for those that did get the email, they might want to consider switching.

Of course, with only a few months off, it is hard to imagine that people would want to give up on 2021 now that we are so close to it.