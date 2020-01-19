2020 Chevrolet Blazer: What’s New?

The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer will be coming in with a long list of changes. Here is what we know right now.

Powering the 2020 model is now a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 230hp and 258lb ft of torque. On top of that, customers will now get to choose from a few new exterior color options including the Oakwood Metallic, Sunlit Bronze Metallic, and Kinetic Blue Metallic.

The 2020 model will not be offered with the Sun and wheels package anymore while the LED headlights will be offered as part of the Enhanced Convenience and Driver Confidence II Package now for the RS trim. Those looking to get the LED headlights on the Premier trim will have to opt for the Driver Confidence II package. Features like the stop-start will now be offered as standard on the 2020 model.

Other optional features like the Black Grille Bar Package, Exterior Decal Package and more will be offered as well.