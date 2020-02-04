2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Carbon Option Axed

Some customers that ordered their 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 with Carbon Fiber options will be dissapointed to learn that they won’t be getting those parts now as Chevrolet is having some supplier issue.

According to Corvette Blogger, the carbon fiber parts were so popular that the supplier could not provide Chevrolet with the parts fast enough and because of that, customers that had ordered the add-ons will not be getting them anymore.

Of course, there will be some lucky few that will get it as Chevrolet already has some in their inventory but we are not sure how many orders Chevrolet will be able to fulfill.

If you are still interested, the kit will arrive sometime in the future but they will need to go back to the dealer then to get it fitted on.