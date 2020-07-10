2020 Chevrolet Corvette Can’t Keep Its Frunk Close

It looks like there are a few complaints reaching NHTSA that claims that the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette frunk would not stay close.

Corvette owners have been reporting that the frunk cover opens mid-drive. So far, there have already been two fillings to NHTSA about the same issue. Since the frunk flying open would block the view of the driver, we can see how this can put the driver at a certain risk on the driver.

The drivers also added that the hood opens without any warning from the instrument panel which could mean that it was not already open before the driver started moving forward.

No word on what is the cause right now but if you do own the Corvette, you might want to be a little cautious of this happening during your drive.

This is not the only issue that the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette owners have reported. There was a previous complaint of the vehicle locking itself when the vehicle was inside and also companions about the vehicle’s dashboard stitching not being up to standard.