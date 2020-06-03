2020 Chevrolet Corvette Won’t Be That Limited

When Chevrolet announced the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette model, it was suggested that the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette will be a limited model but Chevrolet has now revealed the amount of Corvette that they will be making and it is not really limited.

According to Chevrolet, they will be offering 20181 cars for the 2020 model year including those that were built back in February and March before the plant was shut down. The plant which has been reopened will be building the 2020 model until the 2nd of November which is when they will start working on the 2021 model.

It was added that Chevrolet has already received 167500 orders for the coupe and 3441 orders for the convertible model. Of those 5045 will be painted Torch Red which seems to be the most popular option followed by the 605 Zeus Bronze. For the interior, the Jet Black seems to be the most popular option.