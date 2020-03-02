2020 Chevrolet Spark Special Edition Joins The Dark Side

The 2020 Chevrolet Spark will be getting a special edition model called the Special Edition. While the name itself does not sound that interesting, the new special edition model is a dark version of the Spark. Here is what we know right now.

Instead of the chrome grille, the vehicle will be getting a black grille with black Bowtie badges, black DRL bezels, 15inch black-painted, machine-finished wheels and more. It will also be offered on the 1LT trim only with the CVT or five-speed manual transmission.

Powering it will be the 1.4 liters four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 98hp and 94lb ft of torque. The model was also recently updated to come with a chrome-laden face and dual-element taillights. Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking and more.

What do you think of the new special edition Chevrolet Spark model?