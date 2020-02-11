2020 Cupra Leon Plug-In Hybrid Debut Date Confirmed

Earlier reports suggested that the 2020 Cupra Leon PHEV will only be making its debut on the 21st of February but the latest news seems to indicate that the vehicle will be taking the stage at the Geneva Motor Show on the 20th of February.

The new Cupra Leon is expected to arrive at dealers in a few countries by the end of the year and will be coming in powered by the updated PHEV powertrain similar to the one seen on the 2020 Seat Leon. That includes a 1.4-liter TSI plug-in hybrid engine that will be offering 201hp that is paired with an electric motor that will be powered by a 13kWh battery pack although, on the Cupra Leon, it will be offering 242hp and will need 6.5 seconds to go from 0-60mph.

There were also talks about a Leon R model in the works that will come powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that could offer 300hp and will only need 5 seconds to go from 0-62mph.