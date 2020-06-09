2020 Dodge Challenger New Edition Announced For 50th Birthday

The 2020 Dodge Challenger will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a newly announced Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition. Here is what we know now.

Unlike the Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition which was announced last year that only has 1960 units available, there will not be any cap on build numbers for the 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition. The package will be offered on the R/T, R/T Scat Pack, and R/T Scat Pack Widebody models.

When it comes to the design, the Commemorative model will look almost identical to the Anniversary car with Satin Black exterior, Hellcat air intake headlights, Satin Black fuel filler cap, and more. On the inside, the vehicle will be getting the heated and cooled performance seats, Alcantara door bolsters, barber floor mats, rear carbon fiber trim pieces and more.

The order books will open this month with deliveries expecting to start this fall.