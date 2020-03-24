2020 Easter Jeep Safari Not Happening Anymore

The 2020 Easter Jeep Safari will be another victim of the coronavirus pandemic as the organizer announce the cancellation of the event.

It was announced by the Southeast Utah Health Department that public gathering of more than 10 people will be banned and that people established a minimum distance of 200 yards between campsites. This new restriction would mean that it would not be possible for the Easter Jeep Safari to go on leading to its cancellation.

This is the first time the event have been canceled in 53 years but the organizers are ready to make a comeback next year.

We often see new concepts getting unveiled at the Safety event and while the event itself has been canceled, Jeep has announced that those concepts will see be shown but they did now say when.