2020 Ford Focus: New Variant, New Hybrid Option

The 2020 Ford Europe will be arriving in Europe with another trim option along with some upgrades. Here is what we know right now.

The 2020 model will be saying goodbye to the 1.5 liter EcoBoost petrol engine. Instead, we will be seeing the 1.0 liter Ecoboost unit that will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission that will allow it to offer 153bhp, 5bhp more than before. The 124bhp version will also be offered.

The EcoBoost Hybrid on the other hand will get a belt-driven integrated starter that will recover some energy braking and coasting to charge up the battery. The battery pack will be sitting under the front seat but the cargo and passenger space will remain the same.

The new trim option, Zetec will come in as the base model and will be fitted with standard features like the 16inch alloy wheels, electric wing mirrors, automatic headlights, leather-trimmed steering wheel and more.