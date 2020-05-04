2020 Ford Puma ST Given The Greenlight

The 2020 Ford Puma will please even those that like a little more power to their vehicle as Ford announces the 2020 Ford Puma ST version which is set to arrive later this year.

Along with the announcement, Ford has also released a preview image to tease us on what is to come but most of the details were still hiding in the shadow so we don’t really know how it will look like yet but from what we can see, the vehicle will be carrying the wheels from the Fiesta ST model.

The ST model could be fitted with the 1.5 liters three-cylinder engine from the Fiesta ST as well which can offer about 197hp and 214lb ft of torque and will need about 6.7 seconds to go from 0-62mph with a top speed of 14mph.

The Ford Puma ST will be the third ST model we are seeing from Ford as the automaker promise to expand their ST lineup.