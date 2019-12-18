2020 Genesis G90: What’s New?

The 2020 Genesis G90 will finally be heading to the US with some updates and the automaker has just released a photo gallery giving us all a clear look at some of the changes that the vehicle will be making.

On the outside, the 2020 model will come with a sharp exterior design with the hexagonal grille, sleek headlights, classy alloy wheel design, updated rear end with horizontal LED taillights and more.

Inside, the vehicle will be fitted with an updated 12.3inch central touch screen with the new Graphic User Interface that will support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We will also see some Nappa leather, new contrast piping, updated switchgear, Natura wood trim and more.

Better sound-absorbing materials were also added so the cabin is even quieter now. The 2020 model will arrive this month but the price is still a mystery at this point.