2020 Genesis GV80 Could Not Wait For Debut Date

 - January 13, 2020

We are only days away from the official reveal of the 2020 Genesis GV80 but Genesis could not wait the few days and has decided to release the images for the upcoming model. Here is what we have learned so far.

Two new teaser video was released which is nice but both videos do not actually give us an actual clear look at how the vehicle will look like so we will still have to wait for the official unveiling.

While the teaser does not have much to offer, the new leaked images did give us a good look at the exterior using of the GV80 including the split headlights and taillights. Images of the interior also promise a better interior tech and design.

The vehicle will come powered by the 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 engine or the 2.5 liters turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The 2020 Genesis GV80 will be unveiled on the 15th of January.

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
