2020 Honda Civic Type R: New Price Justified?

This week was an exciting one for the Honda Civic Type R fans as the automaker took the covers off their 2020 model. Not only did we learn more about what the 2020 model will have to offer, but the price of the upcoming model has also been revealed now.

The 2020 model will come with a few changes like the new grille which is much larger than the previous version. There is also the new radiator core which will keep the engine cool during track use.

Customers will also get to choose from some new color palette and redesigned front spoiler. On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with some new Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a new shift lever and updated knob. There is also the new app called the LogR app which will offer drivers even more information and data.

Powering it will be the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering 306hp and 295lb ft of torque and will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The 2020 Honda Civic Type R will retail for $36,995.