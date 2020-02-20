2020 Honda Civic Type R Sport Line Won’t Be Too Loud

We did get to see the Honda Civic Type R with a more subtle wing not too long ago that the fans seem to love. Well, that wing is now ready for their fans as Honda announces the 2020 Honda Civic Type R Sport Line which will come with a few subtle exterior upgrades that will include the new subtle wing.

The new wing looked more like a spoiler here. On top of that, the vehicle will also be fitted with 19inch wheels which mellows down the look of the vehicle but should make it more comfortable too.

Other parts like the front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffuser will also be getting a grey highlight while the seats will now be black with red and grey stitching instead of red.

Sadly, this version will not be offered in the US.