2020 Honda Civic Type R Updated Looks & More

Not only will the standard Honda get an update but the 2020 Honda Civic Type R will also be getting an update.

The vehicle was shown off at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon this week giving us a good look at the larger grille in the front which will improve the engine cooling along with the Boost Blue exterior color.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a new gear knob with shorter shift throws, Active Sound Control fake engine noise will also be added to the 2020 model along with the Honda Sensing suite which will be offered as standard now.

Powering it will still be the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 306hp and 295lb ft of torque. The engine will also be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

The 2020 Honda Civic Type R is set to arrive in the winter this year.