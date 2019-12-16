2020 Honda Ridgeline: What We Know Now

The Honda Ridgeline will be getting some upgrades for the 2020 model year and here is what you will be getting if you do get one.

The 2020 Honda Ridgeline engine will now come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission replacing the six-speed transmission that was offered in the past. The engine will still remain as the 3.5-liter V6 engine that will be offering about 280hp and 262lb ft of torque.

The RT trim which was the base option the last time around will no longer be available meaning the new base trim will now be the Sport trim option. Customers can also choose to get the RTL, RTL-E and Black Edition.

Features like the eight-inch infotainment system will be offered as standard now along with the Honda Sensing safety suite. With all the upgrades, the Sport trim option will now be $510 more expensive than before which is pretty worth it with all the goodies that buyers will be getting in return.

The 2020 Honda Ridgeline will be arriving on the 16th of December.