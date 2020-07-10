2020 Hyundai i10 N-Line Price Tag Announced

Hyundai has taken the covers off its 2020 Hyundai i10 N-Line model and also announce the new price tag for the vehicle. Here is what we have learned so far.

The 2020 Hyundai i10 N-line model will be coming in with design features borrowed from the i30 N hot hatch model with its updated bumper design, bespoke front grille, 16inch alloy wheels, angular LED daytime running lights, rear skid plates, and more.

Hyundai has also confirmed the performance figures of the vehicle announcing that it will be able to go from 0-62mph in 10.5 seconds with a top speed of 115mph. It was also fitted with an updated suspension and longer rear bump stops meaning it should also feel different from the standard model.

The base SE trim model will be coming in with a £12,495 price tag and will come with standard features such as electric windows, leather interior trim, cruise control, DAB radio, and more. The Premium trim N-Line model, on the other hand, will also be fitted with a 1.2-liter engine mated to an automatic transmission that will be sold for £15,495.