2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Announce In Chicago?

Hyundai will be heading to Chicago where they will be showing off an eco-friendly model at the show. While they did not announce that model it will be, some poeple have speculated that it could be the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid model.

There is not a whole lot of details right now but it was reported that the vehicle will be unveiled on the 6th of February this year. The model was shown off in South Korea last year and Hyundai did promise at that time that a US debut will be happening this year.

The South Korean model was fitted with a 2.0-liter engine that delivers about 150hp and 139lb ft of torque and that is paired with a 51hp electric motor. We are not sure if the US model will also be fitted with the same powertrain.

Other than the engine, the vehicle will also be getting a few exterior upgrades.