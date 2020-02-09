2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Efficiency Numbers Impresses

More details about the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid has been released including the fuel efficiency numbers of the upcoming model and what we are hearing so far sounds pretty impressive.

According to the report, the vehicle will now have a range of 686miles which is impressive but that is not all. It was also added that the vehicle’s 2.0 liter naturally aspirated inline-four engine and 39kW electric motor will also be offering 192hp and will return about 52mpg combined.

Do that note that these numbers are for the Blue model for now which is lighter and has smaller wheels. The SEL and Limited model will only offer about 47mpg combined which is nice but not as impressive.

The powertrain will now be mated to an updated six-speed automatic transmission instead of the CVT which was considered but Hyundai decided not to go with it.

The price is still a mystery for now but hopefully, we will learn more soon.