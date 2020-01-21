2020 Infiniti QX55 Crossover Pushed Back A Few Months

Those waiting to get their hands on the 2020 Infiniti QX55 will have to wait a little longer now as it was announced that the vehicle’s production will be starting five months later than planned.

The mysterious crossover will be based on the QX50 model and was suppose to start production in June but it was now reported that the suppliers were informed that production will only be starting in November as they wanted to make sure that the plant has the production capability.

The vehicle will be built at their Aguascalientes, Mexico plant. The same plant that also works on models like the Nissan Kicks, Sentra and more.

Not only will the vehicle be sharing some of its design with the QX50 but it could also come fitted with the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that the QX50 is offered with right now. The engine could offer up to 268hp and 280lb ft of torque.

The new 2020 Infiniti QX55 will be coming in to compete with models like the BMW X4 when it arrives.