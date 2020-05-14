2020 Jeep Compass New Limited Edition Package Announced

Jeep will be getting a limited edition package right now and here is what we know about the 2020 Compass Latitude Sun & Safety Package.

The new package will come with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof along with the Safety and Security Group and Advanced Safety Group packages. The package will also come with a set of 17inch polished aluminum wheels.

Based on the cost of getting all these features like now, the Limited Edition package will be getting about $3180 worth of additional goodies but Jeep will be selling it for $28,825 which means it is only $1695 more than the standard Compass Latitude. Those looking for the two-tone scheme in the picture, there will be an $245 additional charge to it.

This option will be available from now until the end of the year so you have a few months to think about whether you should be getting it or not.