2020 Jeep Wrangler Issue Recall Over Axle Problem

The Jeep Wrangler is no stranger to recalls as the 2018 models were recalled a few times since its release but now the focus has shifted to the 2020 model as Jeep issues new recall for the Jeep Wrangler.

According to the report by NHTSA, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler will be recalled after it was discovered that the lower control arm could separate from the axle caused by bad weld.

Welding issue is not new with Jeep either as the both the 2018 and 2019 model also had a similar recall in the past where their front track bar brackets were not welded properly. In this new recall, 3005 units will be affected.

The arm might detect mid-drive causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, the broken part could also hit the road causing the Wrangler to crash. Recalls will start on the 14th of March 2020.