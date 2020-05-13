2020 Kia Sorento: Another First For Kia

The 2020 Kia Sorento will be arriving in Europe with a new type of camera-based display.

Called the Blind-Spot View Monitor, the 2020 Kia Sorento will be the first European Kia to feature a tech displaying the rearward blind of the vehicle. Using some wide-angle cameras that are mounted on the door mirrors, the vehicle will replay video feed to the digital instrument cluster replacing the speedo and tacho to how the driver is there is anything in their blind spot.

This will happen when the driver indicates that they want to change lane. According to Kia, the system will offer a much wider viewing angle than the standard mirrors and will help improve the safety of the vehicle.

The new tech will come with a Surround-View Monitor, Bose sound system and parking collision avoidance. The updated 2020 Kia Sorento is set to arrive in the second half of the year.