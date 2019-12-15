2020 Mazda 2: What’s New?

The newly facelifted 2020 Mazda 2 will be heading to the UK. Here are some of the upgrades that the vehicle will get when it arrives.

Mazda will be offering the Mazda 2 with five trim options starting from the SE-L, SE-L Nav, Sport Nav, and GT Sport Nav. The base model will get the LED headlights, climate control, rear parking sensors, cruise control, and 15inch alloy wheel as standard.

Powering it will be the 1.5-liter Skyactive-G engine that will be offering 74hp and will come mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The higher trim options will also come with the 7inch Mazda Connect navigation with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There is also a more powerful engine option available. Other changes includes the updated rear dampers, power steering upgrades and more. The G-Vectoring Control Plus system was also added to the 2020 Mazda 2 model.