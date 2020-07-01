2020 Mazda CX-5 Still Nowhere Insight

Despite all the talk about the Mazda CX-5 comes with a diesel engine option that has not happened yet on the 2020 model and some reports are now suggesting that it will not be offered at all.

When asked about the fate of the diesel model, Mazda replied saying with everything that is going on right now, there is no saying that will happen to it. They also clarify that the delay was not because of the emission certification as well.

At this point, it feels like it might just be better for Mazda to just skip a year and only offer another diesel option when the 2021 model. If you are looking to get the gasoline option, the model was released in November last year.

So if you are looking to get a diesel CX-5, maybe you should consider the 2019 model.