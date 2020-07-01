2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata: 100th Anniversary Announced!

We did not even know if the 100th Anniversary Special Edition Mazda MX-5 Miata was going to be offered in the US when Mazda first announce it but the automaker has now confirmed that it will.

Based on the Grand Touring trim model, the 100th Anniversary Special Edition model can be had with a soft-top or an RF version and will come printed in Snowflake White Pearl Mica with red accents.

On the outside, the vehicle will be getting a “100 Years 1920 – 2020” badge on the front fender, wheel center caps will also have the logo on them. ON the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with red leather seats, red carpeting pop, and the 100th Anniversary logos on the headrest and floor mats.

Mazda did not mention how many will be offered. The manual transmission option will be offered at $33,615.