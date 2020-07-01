2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter: New Turbodiesel Option Announced

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter will be getting another nine options as Mercedes announces the 2.0-liter diesel engine.

According to the automaker, the four-cylinder turbodiesel engine will be offering about 161hp and 266lb ft of torque. The engine will come mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of design, the diesel engine option and the standard gasoline engine option will look the same and will come with the same standard features including keyless entry, USB-C ports, shift paddles, tilt-adjustable steering wheel and more.

Of course, the engine option will only be offered on the cargo-hauling Sprinter and not the passenger-carrying model. The price will start at $38,770.