2020 Mini Cooper SE Range Not Competitive Enough?

We are slowly learning a little more about the 2020 Mini Cooper SE model. We got to learn about the price and output of the vehicle and now the range of the vehicle has been revealed.

According to the report, the Mini will be able to offer about 110miles of range on a single charge which is actually not a whole lot. Of course, this is just the initial numbers as EPA has not announced the official numbers yet but it should not be too far off from this estimation.

With that number, the vehicle will be sitting below other rivals like the Nissan Leaf and Hyundai Ioniq which are not only cheaper but also has more range to offer.

It was also added that the base trim Signature will be sold for $30,750 and that will come with standard features like the 6.5-inch infotainment display, heated seats, LED lights, new instrument panel screen and more.