2020 Nissan Frontier Looks Can Be Deceiving

The 2020 Nissan Frontier might look the same but it actually has more to offer under the hood as Nissan announces a new engine that it will be coming in with.

The 2020 Nissan Frontier will be fitted with a 3.8-liter V6 engine that will be offering about 310hp and 281lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that will replace the five-speed transmissions that the previous Frontier was offered with.

This will also be the same engine that the next-gen Nissan Frontier will be fitted with when it arrives. Rear-wheel drive will be standard but the all-wheel-drive will also be offered as an option.

Nissan also cleans up the trim options for the 2020 model removing the SL trim. The 2020 model will go on sale in the spring of 2020 and could also be present at the Chicago Auto Show.