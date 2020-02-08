2020 Nissan Pathfinder N-Trek & Qashqai N-Sport Heads To Australia

Those in Australia will have one more option to consider when they get the Nissan Pathfinder or Nissan Qashqai as Nissan announces the N-Trek and N-Sport special edition models.

The special edition model will be offered with the ST+ and ST-L grade with two or four-wheel drive. The Pathfinder N-Trek will be coming in with a black grille, badge, rear license plate, fender flares, door handle, side mirror, roof rails and more. It will also be fitted with a set of 18inch wheels. Features like the Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Intelligent Cruise Control will all be offered as standard. It will also come powered by the 3.5-liter V6 engine that will be offering 271hp and 251lb ft of torque.

The Nissan Qashqai N-Sport, on the other hand, will be based on the ST-L model. This will come with the body-colored front and rear bumper, 19inch alloy wheels, silver-finished side mirror, black headlining and more. Powering it will be a 2.0-liter engine that will be offering 142hp and 148lb ft of torque. There will only be 600 units of these available.