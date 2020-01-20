2020 Nissan Qashqai Brings On The Techs

If you are all about the in-car techs, the new Nissan Qashqai trim option should be the one for you.

Called the Nissan Qashqai N-Tec Edition, the vehicle will be coming in with a few exterior upgrades that will include an all-black 19inch alloy wheel, smoked headlights, taillights, darkened front grille treatment, glossy black mirror caps and more.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with Alcantara trimmed seats, soft-touch materials, glossy black air vents, black roof, A-pillar lining and more.

Features like the ProPilot driver assist system will be offered as standard now along with the Intelligent Parking Assist which will help drivers with reverse parking the vehicle. Then there is the Nissan Connect infotainment system which will come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.