2020 Nissan Titan & Titan XD A Little More Pricey Now

The 2020 Nissan Titan & Nissan Titan XD will be getting some update and here is what we know about the updates that the upcoming model will be coming in with along with the new price list.

The base Titan S King Cab will now be offered for $37,785 mainly because there is no longer a Single Cab and the King Cab has now become the base truck.

Then there is the Platinum Reserve Crew Cab which will come with a $60,000 price tag now. The diesel engine option is no longer available but the V8 engine will now have a little more power to offer.

The Pro-4X will come with a $55,575 price tag now while the Platinum Reserve Trim option will retail for $63,285 when it finally arrives. The new Titan is expected to go on sale at the beginning of this year so the wait should be over soon.