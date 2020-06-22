2020 Polestar 1 PHEV: EPA Numbers Announced

We might have already learned of what the 2020 Polestar 1 PHEV will be offering when it arrive but the EPA numbers were still a mystery until now.

According to EPA, when fully charged, the 2020 Polestar 1 PGEV will have an electric range of 52 miles which is a little under what Polestar predicted when they first announced the vehicle. Polestar suggested that the vehicle would offer about 60 to 75 miles fo range.

The upcoming Polestar 1 will be coming in with a 2.0-liter turbo and supercharged inline-four engines that will allow it to go for 470 miles on a full tank and full charge which is pretty impressive.

However, was nice as it sounds, the Polestar 1 will be far from affordable with a starting price of $!56,000