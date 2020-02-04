2020 Porsche Taycan Going Further Than Promise

When Porsche first revealed details about the 2020 Porsche Taycan, it was revealed that the vehicle would be able to offer an impressive 201 miles of range when it arrives. So can it really do that?

Well, somebody over at Autoblog decided to take up the challenge and see how far the Porsche Taycan can actually go and surprisingly, the Porsche actually did better than what Porche had promise.

The final numbers from the test showed that the Porsche Taycan could offer a range of 287.2 miles on a full charge which is a lot more than what was promised. Of course, this is not the first EV model to overperform but overperforming by 40% is rare.

This is on top of the fact that the vehicle is fitted with huge Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires and not some everyday tires. You can read more about that over at Autoblog.com.