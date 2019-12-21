2020 Renault Captur Price Announced In UK

The price list for the 2020 Renault Captur in the UK has been announced. Here is what we know right now.

There will be three trim options to choose from starting from the Captur Play, Captur Iconic, and Captur S Edition. The base model will be coming in with features like the LED headlights, 17inch wheels, cruise control, climate control, 7inch infotainment system, hands-free entry and more.

The second trim model will be fitted with a set of 17inch wheels, rear parking sensors, LED front fog lamps, two-tone paint, roof bars, dark tinted windows and more.

The top of the range model, on the other hand, will be offered with a 9.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, reversing camera, front parking sensor and more.

The base model will retail for $23,219 in the UK while the top of the range model will be offered for $27, 177.