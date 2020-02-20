2020 Skoda Octavia RS Heads To Geneva

We will be learning more about the 2020 Skoda Octavia RS soon when we see it at the Geneva Motor Show but here are some of the details that we already know now.

The 2020 Skoda Octavia RS will come in powered by a 1.4-liter TSI petrol engine that will be paired with an electric motor that will offer about 242hp. The engine will be mated to a six-speed DSG automatic transmission.

There will be a gasoline version later on which will be powered by a 2.0-liter TSI engine that will be offering 242hp and will be mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto transmission or a six-speed manual transmission. More engine options will be offered when it is launched.

The 2020 Skoda Octavia RS is set to arrive this June.