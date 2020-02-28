Home Automotive • 2020 Skoda Octavia RS iV Giving Us A Peak

 - February 28, 2020

We are only days away from the Geneva Motor Show which means we will be seeing the 2020 Skoda Octavia RS iV soon but before that happen, Skoda released a new teaser video of the upcoming model.

The Skoda Octavia RS iV will be coming in with a 1.4-liter TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that will be offering 114hp with the electric motor to offer a total fo 242hp and 295lb ft of torque.

On electricity alone, the vehicle will be able to offer about 34miles of range. The RS model will also come with a bolder design with the black Skoda grille, dynamic front apron, rear apron and more. We can also see the bi-color alloy wheels housing red brake calipers and an RS decklid spoiler and body-color roof spoiler.

The black theme will continue on the inside with the sports seats and sports steering wheels.

