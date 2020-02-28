2020 Skoda Octavia RS iV Giving Us A Peak

We are only days away from the Geneva Motor Show which means we will be seeing the 2020 Skoda Octavia RS iV soon but before that happen, Skoda released a new teaser video of the upcoming model.

The Skoda Octavia RS iV will be coming in with a 1.4-liter TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that will be offering 114hp with the electric motor to offer a total fo 242hp and 295lb ft of torque.

On electricity alone, the vehicle will be able to offer about 34miles of range. The RS model will also come with a bolder design with the black Skoda grille, dynamic front apron, rear apron and more. We can also see the bi-color alloy wheels housing red brake calipers and an RS decklid spoiler and body-color roof spoiler.

The black theme will continue on the inside with the sports seats and sports steering wheels.