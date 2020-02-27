2020 Toyota Camry AWD: Price List Announced!

The 2020 Toyota Camry will come with a few updates including a new all-wheel-drive option. Here is what we know about the 2020 model and its price list.

Powering the Camry model will be the 2.5 liters four-cylinder engine. The AWD system will be an option on the LE, SE, XLE, XSE and Nightshade model. Getting the AWD option will increase the price of the model by $1400.

The base LE model with AWD will now be offered for $27,325 with destination chares while the top fo the range model, the Nightshade will be coming in with a $29,225 price tag.

Looking at its competitor, the 2020 Toyota Camry AWD feels a little pricey but maybe the AWD would make people feel like it is worth it. The Camry will come in to compete with models like the Nissan Altima and Subaru Outback.

The 2020 Toyota Camry AWD is set to arrive early this year.