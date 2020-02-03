2020 Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Price For UK Announced

Volkswagen is ready to start selling its 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet in the UK by also revealing the price tag for the updated model.

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet will be offered with two trim options, the Design trim, and R-Line. The Design will come powered by a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that will be offering 113hp. The R-Line, on the other hand, will be fitted with a 1.5-liter TSI engine that will be offering 147hp and will come mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Cabriolet version of the T-Roc will come with a two-door body. The Design trim will be fitted with a set of 17inch alloy, 8inch Discover Navigation infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, Front Assist with pedestrian monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist and more.

The R-Line, on the other hand, will come fitted with a set of 19inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, sports seats, matching steering wheel and more. The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet will come to take the place of the Volkswagen Golf and Beetle Cabriolet.