2020 Volvo 240 Bring Back Square Design

When you see a square vehicle, you think vehicles that were released many years ago but could the square design work in these times?

Artist over at The Sketch Monkey revealed a rendering of the Volvo 240 that was clearly inspired by cars from the past. The vehicle was given a boxy-looking design with alloy wheels and sharp C-shaped taillights.

Overall, the vehicle looks clean and neat but then again, we are not sure it will be something that the current buyers will be attracted by. Of course, with all the new safety regulations, it would be hard to bring this exact design back but it is still interesting to see.

What do you think, do you think the square design still has a place in the market or do you think automakers should just leave it in the past?