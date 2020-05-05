2021 Acura TLX Design No Longer A Secret

Acura was probably hoping that their 2021 Acura TLX design would remain a secret for a little longer but thanks to these patent images, we get to see what the 2021 model will look like when arrives.

The TLX design was previewed by the Type S Concept that we saw last year and since then, there were a few leaks here and there. Not only did we get to see the infotainment system but we now get to see the exterior design thanks to the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Discovered by Worldscoop, the image gives us a clear look at what the vehicle will look like on the outside with the rear bumper cutouts and more. Some of the design features seems to have been carried over from the Type S model which is not a bad thing at all.

The new Acura TLX will be riding on a new platform and could be powered by the 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbo four-cylinder engine from Honda. That engine had about 272hp and 280lb ft of torque to offer on the RDX.

The 2021 Acura TLX was supposed to make its debut at the New York Auto Show this year but with that canceled, we might have to wait for an online debut.