2021 Acura TLX: Hyping It Up

Acura sure is hyping the 2021 Acura TLX up as the automaker claim that the upcoming 2021 Acura TLX will be getting the “quickest, best-handling, and most well-appointed sport sedan in Acura history.”

Of course, we will only know for sure once the vehicle arrives which will only be happening in a few months. For now, they have dropped a few teaser images of the vehicle. The first image showed the back while the latest teaser showed off the front fascia.

Accura also reveals that the 2021 Acura TLX will be riding on the double-wishbone front suspension. The 2021 models will officially be making its digital debut on the 28th of May on Acura.com.

There is not a whole lot of information about the 2021 Acura TLX right now but we will be learning more about it this week.